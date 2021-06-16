Preserving citizens’ trust in the integrity of America’s political process and elections is crucial to maintaining the American experiment and is foundational to every other right we enjoy, so the Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service at Weber State University is taking part by offering a new certification course to train election officials.
The Olene Walker VOTE Election Certification program is designed to provide a foundation specifically for Utah election officials that increases their understanding, skills and ability to run free and fair elections by increasing their knowledge and providing them useful tools. The program begins this week with a two-day course. Participants will return to Weber State two or three times per year for additional training. After completing 10 courses, they will earn a certification.
Voting rights and election integrity are dominating political conversations, and both Democrats and Republicans have proposed legislation at the state and federal level. The issues of election integrity in the United States go all the way back to the nation’s founding. France was accused of meddling in the election of 1796 between Jefferson and Adams. In the 1876 election between Hayes and Tilden, electoral votes from four states were disputed. The 1960 election between Kennedy and Nixon was also controversial, and the electoral results of Hawaii actually flipped after a recount — just not in the way Nixon expected. This list is by no means exhaustive and doesn’t even touch all the non-presidential election controversies. The point is, electoral doubts have been raised in the past, and our country has gotten through them, and we will again, but remaining vigilant and knowledgeable about conducting elections will offer citizens the greatest confidence in the outcome.
Given the national dialogue surrounding elections, the VOTE Election Certification program is timely, but it is not in response to a particular election or a particular side. In fact, last November, the Walker Institute hosted its first Civics Symposium on the importance of accepting election results and the good work being done in Utah to guarantee fair elections. We hosted a virtual conversation with Justin Lee, Utah Elections director, and Ricky Hatch, Weber County clerk and auditor. The session made it very clear to participants that our election professionals in Utah did their job well and put a massive effort into holding a successful and secure election in 2020, with a truly remarkable turnout.
Promoting free and fair elections is a nonpartisan issue and is integral to the continued success of our republic. The new certification program is the result of the combined efforts of county clerks, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office and the Walker Institute and wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and support of all three groups
The Walker program will include courses on the history of elections, election data analytics, management concepts for election administration, election security, and navigating state and federal election law, among other options. Nearly 40 election officials have signed up to participate from across the state, including from Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties.
Ultimately, preserving citizens’ trust in the integrity of America’s political process and elections is crucial to maintaining the American experiment and is foundational to every other right we enjoy, so working to keep that trust, needless to say, is worth it.
After his defeat in 1960, when many around him screamed fraud, even Nixon recognized the damage and potential constitutional crises that could result, and he publicly resisted efforts to pursue the claims, even if he privately questioned the results for years.
As Winston Churchill noted to the British Parliament in 1947, “It has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.” Given that, at the Walker Institute, we look forward to working with our state election officials to help enhance citizen trust and preserve our democratic republic.