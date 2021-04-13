Understanding the concept of federalism is crucial to understanding the framework our founders established for our system of government. Municipal (city), county, state and national governments all have an important role to play in our country, and the better you understand the delineation between them, the more effectively you can advocate for your government-related needs. With that in mind, the Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service at Weber State University created a Citizen Academy course directed at our community (not just students) to attract participants who work in each level of government. We just concluded our first semester-long session, but stay tuned if you missed it, because based on the positive feedback, the course will be returning soon.
Over the past year, we have seen an interesting case study in the capability of the various levels of government to work together to fight COVID and, specifically, to distribute a vaccine. First, the federal government made vaccines possible through a public-private partnership thanks to Operation Warp Speed. Then, it coordinated the distribution of tens of millions of vaccine doses. This coordination included state and county governments and amounted to one of the largest inter-governmental operations we have ever seen. If you were vaccinated at the Dee Events Center you saw Weber-Morgan Health, Weber State University, the National Guard and police officers making sure everyone was okay.
With that backdrop, once a week throughout spring semester, those registered for our Citizen Academy course learned from people who work in each level of government. While the operations of government may remain a mystery to the vast majority of people in this country, the stalwart students who attended every Tuesday evening now understand just how difficult the vaccine rollout is. They also could tell you that COVID was not the only thing the government worked on in 2020.
We spent three weeks studying each level of government, beginning with attending an Ogden City Council meeting followed by a conversation with Council member Marcia White and Ogden staffer Janene Eller-Smith. The next week we met with Ogden City Planning Commissioner Greg Montgomery and learned about how Ogden develops its land. Finally, we chatted with Layton City Parks and Recreation Director Dave Price. While COVID certainly was an issue, delaying Layton City’s plans for its anniversary celebrations, it was not even the most important issue. We learned that both cities are very committed to their citizens’ abilities to live well.
Our second stop was at the county level, learning from Kent Andersen about economic plans for Davis County and from Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson. Addressing issues as diverse as development along Highway 89 to whether people should be allowed to own roosters to how to entice businesses to settle in a county. These Davis County public servants demonstrated that even in a COVID year, they were still doing the people’s work. Weber County Clerk/Auditor Ricky Hatch reported that much of his job was not about running elections even during, possibly, the most intense election cycle in decades.
Third, we spent time with state public servants from each branch of our state government. First, we met with Rep. Matt Gwynn, from Farr West, who explained the legislative process as well as how best to get your legislator to listen. Then we met with Gordon Larsen, the governor’s director of federal affairs, who explained how Utah tussles with the federal government over public lands, among other issues. Finally, we met with Jennifer Yim, Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission executive director, who explained how Utah ensures we have the best judges on the bench. She explained the process by which they are chosen and evaluated, which guarantees excellent judges.
Finally, we learned from people working in our nation’s capital who visited with us on Mountain Time, which meant they were up late at night to make it possible. Rachel Wagley, Rep. Blake Moore’s chief of staff, talked about how the most important thing a new member of Congress can do is build relationships and described efforts to work through partisanship in Congress. John Tanner, staff member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and formerly a high-level staff member at the Department of Interior, talked to us openly and candidly about Utah’s National Monuments and why Utah’s Congressional delegation is frustrated with recent developments. Finally, we learned from longtime lobbyist Jim Barker how to get things done at the federal level.
Our favorite question for these public servants was, “Why do you do what you do?” Every single presenter had a passion project or a reason they cared so much about what they do, and they each had an origin story that prompted them into public service. All of them had respect for people working in government, regardless of their political differences. Our favorite common theme across the 12 speakers was the call to action that all citizens should be engaged.
Even as they crafted the Constitution, founders Benjamin Franklin and James Madison understood that this republic would depend on civic-minded people of good will. Some would have to work full time for their country and many more would have to engage with their government to ensure it is doing the people’s work. Our experience hearing from individuals who work in federal, state, county and municipal governments demonstrates that these civic-minded people of good will still exist today.