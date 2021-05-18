Dear young couples and the newly engaged, please, do not buy a diamond engagement ring. For over a century, the diamond industry worked tirelessly to associate diamonds with love despite its roots in colonialism and greed. The diamond supply chain depends on yet exploits underdeveloped nations. The diamond industry sells pain and calls it love and we consumers foot the bill.
It all began with Cecil Rhodes, colonialist and founder of De Beers, one of the oldest and largest diamond companies. He began buying up diamond mines in South Africa after immigrating from Great Britain, eventually monopolizing the diamond trade making him one of the world’s richest men. Cecil never sacrificed, but the African natives did, according to historian Eric Goldshein (2011). To this day, much of the global diamond supply is sourced from underdeveloped nations.
The destruction of the Marange community in Zimbabwe is a more recent example. Richard Saunders, a political science associate professor at York University, notes that prior to the 1990s, the Marange community used diamonds as a building material strengthening foundations. Diamonds belonged to the community, not the individual (2016).
This all changed in the late 1990s upon the discovery of alluvial diamond fields in Zimbabwe. Amid political and economic turmoil, many hoped De Beers would rescue the economy lifting millions out of poverty. After years of diamond extraction, the elite found fortune, leaving Zimbabweans shortchanged and exploited. Mining facilities displaced thousands of families, corrupted local politicians and disrupted schools. The government received less than $2 billion of over $15 billion taken by Western miners. This is not an isolated incident; on the contrary, it is the industry standard.
Diamond buyers are also exploited. According to investigative journalist Edward Jay Epstein, after decades of traditional marketing campaigns featuring diamonds on Hollywood starlets, De Beers took a more aggressive approach beginning in 1947. On par with psychological warfare, De Beers infiltrated high schools, hosting lectures persuading young women to insist on a diamond engagement ring. Furthermore, De Beers guilt-tripped men, having them believe spending one to two months’ salary on an overpriced diamond was integral to marriage. De Beers convinced couples the size of the diamond correlated with the love they had for each other. Other brands followed suit profiting off of this illusion.
Many brides have bought into the idea that diamond rings legitimize their engagement, and to them I’d say there are numerous sustainable and ethical alternatives to the traditional diamond setting. Lots of brands cater to customers like you. A quick internet search will generate websites that provide synthetic and recycled stones such as moissanite and antique diamonds.
Beyond ethically sourced diamonds I advocate for a cultural shift. For thousands of years, we expressed love without the diamond engagement ring. De Beers used romance merely as a tool to sell overpriced diamonds, fueling the exploitation of third world countries. We must see through decades of mass marketing and psychological manipulation and realize that no true love hinges upon the price of a stone purchased from an industry founded on heartache.
Lydia Muster is a senior at Nuames North High School and a student at Weber State University. She is majoring in supply chain management and advocates for ethical and sustainable sourcing.
