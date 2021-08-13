Choose a right!
Last year a driver failed to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk in North Ogden and ran over my daughter. Thankfully she's not dead and recovering daily. With great regularity I understand 3100 N and 1050 E are listed in various apps as speed traps — when the NOPD hands out "awards" for doing 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. Every time I come to an intersection in North Ogden, there are always cars that feel the need to pass on the right.
Oh, yes, and the 2 into 1 lane squeeze going uphill on Washington Blvd at the 7-11. The National Hot Rod Association would be proud of all of you! Then there are the left turn hardcore kamikazes ... Many astute traffic engineers, and the fine people at North Ogden City, designed those lanes. If they don't want left hand turns to be made out of the Lee's/McDonalds parking lot, let's hope it doesn't take a fatality before you people get the idea. North Ogden is growing and these traffic measures are not designed for convenience- but for safety more than anything. If that doesn't suit you, choose a right. And slow down!
Bill Treadway
North Ogden