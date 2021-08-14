After reading the article "'Letter of agency' program allows Weber sheriff's deputies to combat squatters on business properties," I am disappointed that Weber County is still buying into "broken windows theory."
The implementation of this theory has been largely criticized for not achieving its objective: policing low-level crimes in order to prevent more serious offenses. Many studies have shown that this type of policing did not play a role in reducing serious crime. Instead, it has burdened our already strained criminal justice system, has fractured relationships and trust between police and the communities they serve (especially minority communities), and has overwhelmed already struggling people with fines and criminal offenses that may preclude them from getting jobs or even housing.
Lt. Cortney Ryan was quoted saying that there has been an increase in homeless and transient people living in trucks and trailers that are parked in parking lots. Let's think about that for a second. Why do you think they are there in the first place? It's because they can't afford a better place to live. The answer to this problem isn't to arrest them and slap them with more fines. The answer should be about creating more affordable housing.
The article also quoted Lt. Ryan saying that there are other agencies in the community trying to help them find housing. Lt. Ryan is correct. But what Lt. Ryan didn't mention is that one Weber Housing Authority program has a waitlist of approximately five years. WHA's voucher program approves people more quickly, but people can't find an apartment to use their voucher. Nothing is available. We need more affordable housing in our community. Housing people, not over-policing them, will actually help reduce crime rates.
We need to ask our police departments to implement programs and policies that will help alleviate social problems instead of making them worse by following a debunked theory.
Lindsey Parkinson
Layton