Recently, Davis School District reported a shortage of 50 bus drivers with no clue why they’re leaving. Really? Perhaps school districts are losing drivers because the bus drivers are tired of being subjected to abuse by parents and children and receiving little support from administrators. Driving a bus is hazardous duty with low pay and you couldn’t pay most people enough to deal with the problems encountered each day.
Bus drivers cannot drive safely with children screaming, getting out of their seats, and agitating one another. When this behavior is reported, many parents deny their little darlings could ever misbehave on the bus. Is the driver is lying? Parental pressure on administrators often results in no consequences for misbehavior and no support for the bus drivers.
If a child does get hurt on the bus due to distracting behavior, the bus driver is held responsible and parents are the first to place blame on everyone but their angel child by claiming the bus driver and school district should have done something about the rowdy students before the accident happened. Duh, who is making it almost impossible for anyone to discipline misbehaving children? The children know rules aren’t enforced and they misbehave accordingly.
Perhaps bus drivers should refuse to drive because they can no longer tolerate the students’ lack of respect and unwillingness to comply when asked to abide by the rules of safe conduct on the school bus? Parents can drive their perfect offspring to school. Not many parents would put up with the behavior children get away with on the bus. In fact, parents usually strap their children into seatbelts where screaming, throwing things, and irritating fellow passengers aren’t tolerated.
Parents need to honestly evaluate if they are teaching their children to respect adults, to take responsibility for their bad behavior, and to follow safety rules that protect them and others from danger. Unfortunately, many adults are currently demonstrating bad behavior, seemingly unconcerned for the safety and well-being of themselves or others, so they probably cannot very well teach their children.
Berta Patterson
Eden