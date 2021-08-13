The country and Pres. Biden recently celebrated 31 years since passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Yet a growing number of people filed wrongful employment termination complaints over the years. During 2020’s pandemic-related shutdowns, one in five disabled employees became unemployed, versus one in seven non-disabled workers. ADA could include ways assistance for someone with a disability to have a caregiver near the job site, so the disabled can be more efficient at work and at home.
I am an intelligent individual and own a home. I have cerebral palsy and spasticity—sometimes severe, lasting days. Spasticity affects all my muscles. If you’ve had a muscle cramp or Charlie-horse, you know how bad that is. When this happens, I cannot do anything for myself. Currently, insurance companies won’t pay for a caregiver. Before my wife died six years ago, she was my full-time caregiver. I spend at least thirty days a year in the hospital because of my spasticity, which would not be necessary with a caregiver.
I am 100% incontinent and have to wear and change an adult diaper 6 times a day. Recently, I applied for a Medicaid program for an aide to assist me at work/home. I was qualified, but they had no new funding for new clients. And the wait time is approximately ten years! Because these programs have not received funding, I still have no caregiver.
I spend at least thirty days a year in the hospital because of my spasticity, which would not be necessary with a caregiver. Other causes are funded because of self-esteem issues people struggle with. I know that not having help affects my self-esteem.Many people with disabilities who want to be independent need more support and real funding, through Medicaid or elsewhere. We must continue to improve life for those with disabilities.
Frank Wade
Midvale