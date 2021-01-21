What am I missing here? A central demand of Christianity was that we take care of the sick, the poor and the needy among us.
Since we've learned that the LDS Church has $200 billion (those are illions with a "b") stashed away, for mere pocket change compared to that amount the church could build massive shelters, even maintaining social distancing, where the homeless could have a warm place to sleep on a cold winter night.
Rather than building yet more temples, running competition with the number of 7-11s among us, they could, instead, do something truly Christian and worthwhile.
M. Jensen Ogden
North Ogden