I have a goal. I want to be more open and interested in both sides of the political arena. I want to be able to reach across aisles, jump over barriers and know the differences in political issues and policies.
Up until today I have listened to public radio when driving in the car. I always thought of myself as a middle of the road political person. I realize that I may be tending to be over balanced on the liberal side of the fence.
Here is my challenge to all who will accept it. I will listen to conservative radio, watch Fox TV, read books of conservative policy and information one hour every day until the election 2020. If there is a person of the conservative persuasion who will take the challenge and listen to one hour of public, liberal, progressive radio, TV, news, read newspapers and books with open mind and heart, I will do the same on the conservative side. I will listen, watch, read conservatism. I will be open to the experience. I will send a concluding letter to the editor of this paper November 4.
Ernest Nylander
Pleasant View