Isaiah the Prophet of old said a man will be condemned for a word; evil will be called good and good evil. In a school play “Garden of Eden,” a little boy was complaining saying, “The snake gets all the lines.” It seems this COVID-19 thing is affecting people's ability to think logically; people now are accepting every wind of doctrine that comes their way.
For example, the words “complete” and “finished.” If you marry the right one, you are complete, if you marry the wrong one, you are finished. And if the right one ever catches you with the wrong one, you’re completely finished. In the War in Heaven, the bullets were words and changes in ammunition affect the battle. Meanings of words are changed to deceive and trick us in our understanding.
Time proven ways of dealing with problems are being discarded for new and destructive ways. Slippery definitions are making their way into our vocabulary which distort and confuse. These new definitions are designed to make lies sound truthful, murder sound respectable and even encouraged.
Timeless Principals now means Turning Back the Clock; Limiting Government means Abandoning the poor; Unemployment means Liberation; Mobocracy means Plebiscitary Presidency (Wall Street Journal, February 2013); Winston Churchill was mocked, calling his words Terminological Inexactitudes. Used cars are Pre-Owned, Natural marriage is Heterosexist Oppression. The Dole became Welfare, now Entitlement.
Blind people are now sight challenged; short people are now height challenged. Satan’s use of definition changes is devilishly brilliant. On a lighter side, a Russian joke claimed that communism is the path to peace, as evidenced that the Moscow zoo has a lamb and a lion lying down together in harmony. When the zookeeper was asked behind the scenes how that could be, he said, “I toss in a new lamb every day.” Think things out because all is not what it seems.
Lonnie D. Crockett
Huntsville