The weird and confusing term Critical Race Theory (CRT), appears as something all dressed up in academic gobbledygook with no useful place to go. I much prefer rearranging the letters to equate with a popular local acronym CTR (Choose The Right), as as a guide in teaching in schools about this very complex issues of race, ethnic and cultural clash so prevalent today. By all means, do discuss every aspect of the subject in your class as honestly as possible, which is a very difficult task under the best of circumstances — and leave the labeling (which is a substitute for thinking), behind.
One parting thought: The best place to begin is to acknowledge the "Nature of the Beast" that lies within each of us regardless of our skin tone. So if we must place blame, let it first be directed at our Creator (Nature or Nature's God), as that is primarily why we are the way we are — "Naked Apes."
Warren Wright
St. George