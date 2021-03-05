When I was a young boy, my parents taught me the value of every penny. They gave me a piggy bank, and eventually, my collection outgrew the pig. Opening my first savings account was one of my first lessons in stewardship: a principle I’ve since applied to many aspects of my life. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t admit my parents still covered my room and board for a short while after I started college.
This past week, Treasury Secretary Yellen sent a letter to colleagues in the G20: representatives of the 19 other largest economies of the world. Secretary Yellen identified a way for the G20 to help low-income nations, as they’re some of the worst impacted by the pandemic: through allocating Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) at the International Monetary Fund. SDRs, sometimes called “paper gold” because they can be used like gold to cover deficits, helped with the global recovery from the 2008 financial crisis. Debt Service Suspension Initiatives (DSSIs) allow creditors to hit pause for debtor nations. DSSIs, SDRs, and debt restructuring agreements are of great value to low-income countries burdened with pre-pandemic financial obligations.
Imagine your parents adding up all they gave you and charging you interest even as you took out another loan to pay them, with a hospital bill on top of that. This is essentially the situation of several low-income nations today. Yellen stresses the need to coordinate high-income and low-income nations to make debt more manageable and guarantee at least $700 a year to everyone. Getting low-income nations financially independent allows them to contribute more to the global economy and protects richer nations from paying an eventually higher cost.
Though I’m pushing 40 now and am no longer housed and fed by my parents, I know I wouldn’t be where I am without their nurturing. My parents were my stewards, ensuring I had the means to survive and thrive while I was building my collection of pennies. Low-income nations could benefit from stewardship by wealthier nations as we all work to recover from the human and economic devastation caused by COVID-19.
Naresh Kumar
Salt Lake City