This letter is in part a response to Ms. Jacobson’s letter. Agree our economy is thriving. Trump inherited a strong economy, just like he inherited millions from his father. How many times did he take out bankruptcy?
So tired of hearing promises made promises kept, REALLY? Trump promised Mexico would pay for the wall. Tax payers and the military are paying for the wall. Trump has shifted over seas military funds that protects our country.
Trump cut taxes which support the rich. Our current deficit has increased by 139 billion.
Jacobson wrote, “Trump supports Israel.” The removal of troops from Syria puts Israel at risk for terrorism from Iran.
Jacobson then wrote, “Trump supports and protects religious liberty for Christians.” Religious freedom is guaranteed in our constitution, not by Trump.
Jacobson also wrote, “Democrats have done nothing for the American people.” The House has passed numerous bills, sent them to McConnell where they sit.
I have a very difficult time supporting Trump’s character. Some say character doesn’t matter. Yes it does. Trump has told more than 13,000 lies. He had an affair with a porn star four months after the birth of Barron. Trump also had an affair with a Playboy center fold. Lets call it for what it was, adultery.
Trump’s charity was a scam and he was instructed to pay 2 million to a variety of charities. Trump University was a scam. Courts ordered him to pay $25 million.
A Leopard cannot change it’s spots, Trump cannot change.
Diane Woolsey
Ogden