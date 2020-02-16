You may be a political martyr but you are a modern-day saint. You have not only showed your progeny how to be moral, ethical and honest but how to be courageous in the face of condemnation. We are all American who not only value the Constitution and the moral traditions of our nation; we have always abhorred desecration of human dignity and inhumane treatment of children and everyone. Should you be running for office today, be assured that many of us, under all type of affiliations, would vote for you wholeheartedly. Sincere thanks to you, Sen. Mitt Romney, you have shown us all how to be courageous patriots.
Constance M. Rogers
South Ogden