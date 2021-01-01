The orange Grinch and his dog Pence lived in a cave high above Whoville. They rarely mixed with the common people in town. It was a difficult year in Whoville. The people wanted to have a merry Christmas and send 2020 out the door. Somehow the Grinch managed to steal all their presents. Christmas came and went with no sign of the presents. But then Cindy Lou convinced the Grinch to return the presents. Although the people were happy and relieved, they hesitated to embrace the Grinch. Had he truly become kind or was he just a mean one?
Lynn Wood
Ogden