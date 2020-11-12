I believe black lives matter. I also believe red, brown, yellow and even white lives matter.
I think the "Black Lives Matter" movement would be better served and would encourage a more inclusive feeling among all people if they made one of two small, but important, changes to their signs. It would be to show either: "Black Lives Matter TOO" or "ALL Lives Matter".
I believe either one would reflect what we are really striving to achieve in our nation.
It could start locally and hopefully catch on and spread throughout the country.
Robert Hoggan
Ogden