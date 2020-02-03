I have watched and listened to the Senate impeachment hearings intently. As a result, I am deeply disturbed by the actions of President Trump. I cannot trust anything he says or does, nor that he will do anything that is not solely in his best interest.
I feel very strongly that it is imperative that pertinent witnesses and documents be entered into the trial proceedings and that the American people have the chance to see and hear this material and testimony. This is what constitutes the basis of a free trial. I am counting on Mitt Romney and Mike Lee to make this happen. The American people and our democracy depend on it. If our senators choose not to grant the American people their wish, it will set a dangerous precedent for the future of our democracy and the balance of governmental power. I am counting on them to uphold their oath of office and their duty to us and do the right thing.
Kenneth Gluck
Huntsville