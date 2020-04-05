Many experts on disease prevention, scientists and medical personnel are expressing astonishment at how little was done that was urgently needed weeks ago to curb the spread of COVID-19. Too many people do not listen to anyone who has a difference of opinion from theirs and listen entirely to our president. We must in this health crisis (and for our planet’s health) listen to scientists and medical experts.
When the first case was diagnosed in New York City there should have been an all-out effort to stop the spread. There could be a manufacturer in one place who could supply gloves to a city that does not produce such a product. That’s what our military does very well, that is to organize distribution of needed supplies as we did so efficiently in West Africa.
I lived in New York City years ago. I know what it’s like to walk down crowded streets, take subways and ride elevators, especially during rush hours. As I think about the 15,000 people who are sick in NYC, I am sad that more wasn’t done when the first case was reported.
At first sign of the virus in NYC why didn’t we organize our military immediately to arrange national distribution efficiently? Desperately needed medical supplies, ventilators and personal protective equipment must be produced and distributed to all parts of our country more efficiently than this administration has done. Not just promising money after the disease has been allowed to spread too far, and by making the ridiculous placating statements he said at the start of this health crisis. Trump is pitting one state against another, playing on the fears of small-town Americans against big metropolitan areas. All of us are at risk because of this failure of our Federal Government. An all-out effort at the very beginning of this crisis would have helped stem this pandemic. A ramp up of deterrence would be good now.
Donald Trump has let us down in this crisis.
Ernest Nylander
Pleasant View