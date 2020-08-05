I am writing in response to Mr. Mathur’s opinion piece in which he argues that immigrants do not impact the wages of American workers. His claim is that they do not impact American wages. In rebuttal I would refer him to George J. Borjas' paper titled “The Wage Impact of the Marielitos: A Reappraisal.” Mr. Borjas points out that the Card paper has a critical flaw in that it does not compare the incoming immigrants and their skill sets with Americans with similar skill sets. Borjas found that the unskilled high school dropouts, which comprised 60% of the Marielitos, depressed the wages of similar high school dropouts in Miami by 10% to 30%. This demonstrates a substantial impact when making an accurate like to like comparison.
Additionally, last year, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine issued a 642-page report on immigration in which they acknowledged Borjas’ main point which is that native groups with similar skills to new immigrants “may experience a wage reduction,” particularly those with “low-education, and low skills.”
To these luminaries I add my personal observation from working with small business owners, particularly construction workers, in the Topeka, KS area. Without exception, there were complaints of how the newly arrived immigrant workers were suppressing wages in Topeka, KS among other construction workers.
I suggest to Mr. Mathur that his conclusion is in error.
Brent Garner
Harrisville