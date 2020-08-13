In an August 5, 2020, letter to the editor, Mr. Brent Garner rebutted my statement, in the opinion piece of this paper, on the findings of a study by David Card on Mariel BoatLift of Cubans in Miami in 1980. I stated that David Card finds that Cuban refugees had almost no effect on unemployment and wages of less skilled workers in the Miami labor market. Mr. Garner states that my conclusion based upon Card’s study is erroneous. He refers to George Borjas’ study that contradicts Card’s finding. However, Mr. Garner must realize that Borjas’ study is not the final word on this issue. For example, studies by Clemens and Hunt (2017) and Peri and Yasenov (2017) find that Borjas’ results were wrong, as his research had sampling and measurement errors. Daniel McFadden, Nobel Prize winner in Economics, in a roundtable discussion on immigration in Contemporary Economic Policy, April 10, 2019, also supports Card’s findings. Mr. Garner must realize that my conclusion in the opinion piece is based upon the state of research findings in various studies, not just based upon one study.
The National Academies of Sciences report supporting Borjas’ findings is disputable, as I have argued above, and Mr. Garner’s personal experience in Kansas about complaints of workers about immigrants is not credible scientific evidence.
Vijay K. Mathur
Ogden