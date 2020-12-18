My friends, what is the cry of younger siblings when an older brother or sister takes his toy or eats the last Popsicle? Would he cry, “That’s not fair!” In school, did a bully ever push you around or take your lunch? Unfair, right? On the job, did you feel it unfair when specific employees got more Fridays off, or Christmas Eve? Did certain coworkers seem to get assigned better shifts or more hours? Should what the wealthy guy wants for your neighborhood be more important than what you want? Does ‘who you know’ get the good job for an applicant, when you obviously have more applicable experience? Most of us were raised with a keen sense of what is fair and what is not?
Now apply your same sense of fairness to our election process. Over 50% of Americans have concerns over election fairness! Might something be wrong? One concern I will share. Should a rich guy’s private money (via charity foundations) be allowed into designated neighborhoods (specifically election districts in swing states) in the form of grants that require contracts from government officials with stipulations on use? Normally, elected legislators are responsible for election money and provide uniform guidelines for the election process. The magnitude of private money involved far overrides the state allotted election money given to other districts in the same state. Would your sensitivity to fairness go off under these circumstances? Those who took the grants are required to follow all stipulations or give the money back. Who is controlling these government officials? Could it be the rich guy dolling out the money? What do you think? Is it fair to all voters?
Colleen Pike
Ogden