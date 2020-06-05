Hundreds of citizens in North Ogden, Pleasant View and northeastern Ogden City spent part of their Memorial Day Holiday helping those most in need.
They helped collect over 3,000 pounds of SOCKS, TOWELS AND FOOD for the Lantern House and Ogden Utah Rescue Mission.
This event really proved the kindness, humanity and caring of our local citizens.
Volunteers distributed over 8,000 door hangers advertising the event.
Hundreds of citizens contributed towels, socks and food, including even fresh eggs and some cash.
Trucks and drivers were shuttling in rotation all day.
Special thanks to Wendy's in North Ogden that donated coupons for free menu items as a special surprise to those who contributed.
Special thanks to North Ogden’s Kirt's Drive-in, which provided the space to collect donations, restrooms and some advertising for the event.
In these difficult times, it is great to see those who are getting by reaching out to help those who are facing frightening difficulties. It was humbling and exciting to see the great response of a kind community.
Grant Protzman, North Ogden
Alex McDonald, Ogden