In 1956 a young John F. Kennedy wrote “Profiles In Courage” which told of eight U.S. senators who had bravely stood against great opposition to do what they felt was right.
I witnessed Sen. Mitt Romney display immense courage and stand against what he felt was profoundly wrong rather than yield to demands of political leaders. Although this may turn out to have been political suicide, Utah can be proud that it has a true statesman representing it rather than just another politician. This country needs more statesmen in Congress on both sides of the political aisle. Thank you Sen. Mitt Romney.
Keith Rasmussen
North Ogden