This is about a bigger picture of the threats posed by viruses.
The novel Corona virus has a death rate, under current conditions, of infected people of around 4% to 6%. The Corona virus is easily spread through the air, or by touching contaminated surfaces.
Compare this to the Ebola virus that is not transmitted through the air, but via bodily fluids from an infected person. The transmission rate is low, but once transmitted, the Ebola virus kills 50% or even more, in agony.
But it could even be much worse. Picture a new Super-virus that combines the easy transmission of the Corona virus with the high kill rate of the Ebola virus…
We must prepare for this potentiality, if we want to live another day.
Gerald Mayer
South Ogden