There is an easy solution to the problem of law enforcement mistaking guns for tasers. And that is what they are: mistakes, and not racist cops trying to gun down minorities. The Left loves to paint everything they don’t like as racist to keep America divided, but it’s a blatant lie to suggest that the officer in Minnesota was actually trying to kill the man. But back to my solution. Very simple: redesign the taser gun! Make it look and feel more like a flashlight or something, with a button or different actuator on top. These accidents will continue to happen as long as both weapons look and feel like guns. Oh, and another great solution: Do what the cops tell you to do!
Gary Cole
Layton