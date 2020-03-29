In late February, Utah’s legislative leaders awarded a citation of commendation to President Trump for various of his accomplishments. During this same period, our nation’s intelligence community was sounding ever more dire alarms about the possibility of a coronavirus epidemic, an alarm that the president and his administration chose to ignore, while blithely assuring Americans that the situation was well in hand. How many American lives will be lost because of his irresponsibility?
Let’s not forget that this is the same president who actively undermines American democratic institutions. He undermines faith in the press by using the language of dictators against them. He undermines faith in our electoral system by claiming falsely that millions of people voted illegally in 2016. He undermines faith in our public servants—many of whom now literally hold our lives in their hands—by accusing them of being part of a “deep state” out to get him. And he undermines faith in the judiciary by smearing judges who rule contrary to his wishes.
Let’s also not forget that this is the same president who has rolled back nearly 100 environmental regulations, undermining our collective health and the well-being of future generations. (How many women will suffer miscarriages because of relaxed regulations on mercury emissions? Pro-life, anyone?)
The destruction being wrought by this president on our health, our environment, and our democratic institutions cannot be overstated. How long will it take before our Republican leaders, including each Republican gubernatorial candidate, excepting Senator Romney, acknowledge this?
Robert Fudge
Ogden