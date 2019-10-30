A recent letter to the editor asserted that the Weber County Elections Office and officials “coerced” voters by allowing the extensive use of bold text in the Voter Information Pamphlet for Proposition 3. (“What exactly is the commission afraid of?” published Oct. 24)
As part of our commitment to transparent and fair elections, I thought it may help to provide additional insight into the process and legal restrictions on county involvement in arguments for and against propositions. The arguments “for” and “against” Proposition 3 were properly submitted by private citizens and were reprinted in exactly the same format as they were received by the county. The “against” sponsors used bolding much more extensively than the “for” sponsors, who used all caps and bullet points more extensively than the “against” sponsors.
I asked the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s office, who prepares statewide Voter Information Pamphlets, how they handle arguments that make use of such writing techniques. They replied that the state and the county do not have the authority to alter the amount of bold text (or any other literary techniques) in an argument. We may only alter "factual, grammatical, or spelling errors." Doing anything else would be exerting undue control and influence over the arguments presented by each side.
The Weber County Clerk’s office continues to be extremely careful and neutral in its handling of the sponsors and arguments regarding Proposition 3. I appreciate the public scrutiny, as it helps me evaluate the process from other perspectives and make improvements. This is the first time this issue has been raised. As a result of this feedback, in the future I will be sure to explicitly tell the sponsors beforehand what writing techniques can and cannot be allowed under the law.
In the meantime, I encourage all Weber County voters to carefully study the candidates and issues on the ballot and to cast a timely, informed vote!
Ricky Hatch, Clerk Auditor
Weber County