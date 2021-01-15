Those who propagate a lie are accountable for the consequences of that lie.
Donald Trump started the lie that the presidential election was rigged. Our elected officials propagated that lie. That includes Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and others. Closer to home this includes Burgess Owens, Chris Stewart and Sean Reyes.
The propagation of that lie led directly to the attack on the Capitol.
I call for the immediate resignation or expulsion of any member of Congress who participated in propagating this lie. That includes Rep Owens and Rep Stewart. I also call for the immediate resignation of Attorney General Reyes. They are complicit via their words, actions and deeds. As such they are not eligible to serve.
Michael Bowcut
Pleasant View