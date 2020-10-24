Same old? Remember? Two years ago.
I wrote that message regarding House District 11. Let's reflect on the last two years. Prop 2 completely deluded from how it was approved by this district. Prop 3, just say we are still paying $800,000,000 a year for nothing. And Prop 4, the Republicans are dedicated to keeping gerrymandering the rule of the day. And how about that tax bill from the Republicans that was overturned at the special session. And finally reducing the requirements for the person running the Utah State Health Department? Well, the “same old” Kelly Miles supported all of the above, even though the residents of both Weber and Davis counties were of opposite opinions in every case. It’s not too late to do the people's business. Jason Allen will fight for you and not be controlled by party. He will do the people's business. PERIOD.
Bob Stewart
South Weber