An article was recently presented in the Standard-Examiner in regard to a proposed sound wall that is being considered by the Utah Department of Traffic (UDOT) for the upcoming project on Highway 89.
A poll will be offered for the public’s opinion regarding the benefits and concerns of the project that will stretch from Davis to Weber County.
I travel that corridor daily and think that building such a wall would detract from the beauty offered in that area, not to mention the hazards a wall would present. It is also known that a concrete barrier creates an “echo effect” that does not suppress the noise created from traffic but merely reflects it to create even more noise in that corridor.
I’d like to propose an alternative.
Planting indigenous trees instead of a wall would not only provide natural noise absorption and a dust suppression system it would also provide oxygen and, if fruit bearing trees were used could be a source of revenue to the State and possibly provide fresh fruit to local food banks. Minimum security inmates could be utilized to harvest and maintain the trees to also supply the jails and welfare recipients with a source of fresh produce.
Indigenous trees would require very little in the way of maintenance because they would be acclimated to the area and would also help to combat the greenhouse effect that a hot concrete wall would contribute to.
Malcolm Whitney
Ogden