As of this writing (March 23) we've had 62 days of the Biden presidency. We've seen prices going sky high. Primarily gas prices which have risen more than $1 per gallon since January. Oil industry observers say this is the fastest gas prices have risen by this much.
Why the rise in gasoline? Biden stopped the Keystone Pipeline project as quick as he got in office. That act ended the supply of 800,000 barrels of oil coming to America every day. The less oil going to refineries, the less gasoline at the pump, and the more costly each gallon becomes. Over $3.19 now compared to $2.14 in January 2021. That means it's more expensive to ship goods to the stores. Tires will cost more as will building materials, CDs, video games, clothing, and anything that needs to be shipped by truck or train. Biden also eliminated about 11,000 jobs, some 8,500 being union jobs, by shutting down the Pipeline. Unions tend to support Democrats. Remember, the Democrats are for the "little guy". Or so we're told.
Looking back over the contemporary history of America we see that when a Democrat gets into the White House, Americans suffer. The economy goes down. Prices for food and other necessities go up. America loses prestige in the world and we get put in to more military conflicts. Democrats continue to get elected in spite of all the pain they inflict on the voters. It's hard to fail when the media is behind you in support while tearing down the opposite party.
President Donald Trump is the first American President in my lifetime that didn't begin any new armed conflict, nor did he send more troops into existing combat areas. Trump was bringing troops home. Biden has already moved troops back into Syria.
Biden's action to open the borders of the United States makes as much sense as you taking the doors off your house and expecting nothing to change in your safety and well-being. Had Biden continued our border protection, America wouldn't be getting overwhelmed by illegal immigrants.
Does the government really care about us?
Kelly Moore
Ogden