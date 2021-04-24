Does a week go by without news of yet another gun-related massacre somewhere in our country? Regardless, our cowardly elected leaders, both national and state, remain stubbornly opposed to do anything about it. Shivering in fear, they genuflect at the altar of the National Rifle Association that opposes any common sense gun control.
The NRA wants us to believe that guns don't kill people, people kill people. We may as well argue that bats don't hit home runs, people hit home runs, but remove the bats and, I can guarantee you, far fewer home runs will be hit.
Exactly thirty years ago, Warren Burger, Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court warned: "The Second Amendment has been the subject of one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word 'fraud' on the American public by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime."
But now, thirty years later, the bloody beat still goes on.
M. Jensen Ogden
North Ogden