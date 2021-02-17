Regarding the effort to rename part of 2nd Street, ‘Bingham Fort Lane’ (Feb 3, 2021). Wow - another case of political correctness/cancel culture run amok. It’s okay to have streets named after MLK Jr and Cesar Chavez, but not some (White...OMG!) settlers, in this case? “C’mon!”...as the President likes to say.
Every street, statue, school, etc, named after a White person, or settlement community, is not bad, and does not need to be ‘cancelled’. And if there needs to be a street named after the local Shoshone, then let someone bring that proposal.
For the record, I could care less whether the street is renamed, or renamed for these settlers. But the cancel culture currently in our society, whether it’s for race or politics, is a blight on America.
Scott Baker
Layton