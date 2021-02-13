Everyone tells me we should try to do better in 2021. Perhaps we should let Lynn Blamires retire honorably and replace him with a dynamic, interactive team of writers living in this century. You know, people with enough scientific depth to know current problems cannot be solved by just adding more horsepower. I’d volunteer but you’d get so tired of me going on and on about recreation opportunities that don’t require breathing dust or unburned hydrocarbons or burned hydrocarbon particulates and gasses, or how our health might be improved by human-powered mobility, or endless proposals about how to test the recovery of bits of our environment if we just left them alone, or how our lives might be better if we didn’t turn everything into a competition.
Martin Neunzert
Ogden