An insidious malady is griping our nation and shows no signs of abating. It thrives in densely populated areas on both coasts and in major cities nationwide. Some victims aren’t aware that they are afflicted and go about their lives infecting others. No, it’s not COVID-19: this is a mental affliction known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, TDR. The symptoms are easy to recognize, victims present as wild-eyed with excessive hand and arm waving and are prone to uttering bald-faced lies about any and everything President Trump says or does. A great percentage of them are politicians, journalist and reporters and most are liberal Democrats or socialist.
The malady began in 2016 when it seemed possible that Donald Trump could win the presidential election. An “Insurance Policy” was contrived by the Obama administration and senior FBI officials. When Trump actually won, TDR spread quickly among Democrat leaders, mainstream media and Hollywood celebrities.
Threats were made to the Trump family as well as to members of his cabinet and were often couched in vile, profane language. As his administration became successful in the area of employment, trade and the economy, TDR became more pronounced and the opposition more entrenched. Democrats launched multiple investigations hoping to bring down a successful president. To his credit, Trump remained strong and worked even harder.
Today we are fighting to defeat the insidious COVID-19, a deadly health menace that has spread worldwide, one that will require the best effort from everyone, a threat similar to that of WWII. There are signs of cooperation between Republicans and Democrats yet there is still political sniping and backstabbing even in this dire situation. Many Democrats who had been hoping for a colossal failure, even economic failure for Trump, are now giving lip service to cooperation and teamwork needed to fix the deadly pandemic. Yet, President Trump and his team work on, for America, for the ordinary citizen — and will succeed — in spite of TDR.
John W. Reynolds
Pleasant View