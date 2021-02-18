The night I suited up as a Dixie Rebel for my first collegiate game in 1972 remains a highlight of my life. And if no one else remembers my brief football career it doesn’t diminish the richness of my early college experience on the field, in the classroom, in the dorm and in the community of St. George. I will always love Dixie State.
Dixie didn’t have a football stadium then, so we played in the rodeo arena. With no locker room nearby, Coach Tom Ramage gave half-time pep talks in the bull chutes while the mascot, Rodney the Rebel, in military gray, circled the arena on a galloping horse and waved the Stars and Bars.
Nearly a half century ago, we weren’t troubled that our mascot depicted an enemy of the United States. We were kids out for fun who maybe liked the vibe of rebelliousness—not that we ever thought about it deeply. As a white Utah college freshman of my time I had a better grasp of football than of history.
Those years ago may have seemed like simpler times when we didn’t see what we didn’t see.
Dixie State has moved on since then by retiring the Confederate rebel mascot and replacing it with the Trailblazer. The bison image is just as untamed, but a new image that points us forward to a future after an old one mired us in a problematic past.
We can see that now.
Dixie State also moved on by retiring the Confederate flag in favor of its own banner. It’s still a flag full of attitude, and it waves proudly, without subtext of treason or any association with slavery.
We can see that now.
My freshman roommate was Lynn Lanier, an African-American student from Mobile, Alabama. I never had a conversation with him about those old images. I didn’t ask how they made him feel. I wish I had. We could have had a good conversation. I might have learned some things. I might have understood some things. But I didn’t see what I didn’t see.
I can see that now.
Scott Howell
Salt Lake City