When I was in school, school names and mascots were often the name of a group or a race of people. The names were picked because the group or race were esteemed. We never degraded our school name or our mascots. The NFL, baseball, basketball or any sports team pick names for their team that they are proud of. I think it would be an honor to have my group or my race name given to a team or a building or chosen as a mascot. Why are people offended? And why today when the names were often given decades ago and over the years they were not degraded or maligned? What am I missing?
Kay Combe
Pleasant View