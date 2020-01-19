Dear Congressman,
Almost 2 years ago I wrote you about the threat posed by an impulsive and capricious president who ignores his advisors. I feared a nuclear exchange. You graciously replied that Congress had everything under control.
A year ago I wrote you again. Same issue. Again same reassuring reply.
Here we go again. Lives are being lost. War is AGAIN potentially imminent.
Don’t reassure me with a reply. DO SOMETHING to restrain this saber rattling bully before more blood is shed. Blood, for which I believe you share responsibility.
John Hinds
Ogden