Dear Sen. Romney,
As additional witnesses testify in the impeachment inquiry, it is becoming more apparent that Donald Trump engaged in abuse of presidential power, but you are one of only a few Republican senators who are publicly speaking out about it. For this you are to be commended. Last year you were elected by the citizens of Utah to the United States Senate to represent your state and the nation. Senator, most Utahns share your faith, your values, and your sense of discernment. Please demonstrate the strength of your convictions, as you did in your speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah March 3, 2016. Lead out among your Republican colleagues at this critical time in our democracy. You have a unique opportunity to play a major role, whatever the outcome may be.
Kirk Hagen
South Ogden