Dear Graffiti Artists,
How did you know that I was getting bored on my walks, having nothing to look at but blank, gray concrete, naturally colored and decorated rocks, green trees, flowing rivers, and the little slice of nature that our public parks can offer? It’s unlikely that you are a mind-reader, so I must conclude that you also enjoy walking through the parks and trails along the Weber and Ogden rivers and that you must have thought these areas, despite their natural beauty, needed pieces of uncommissioned, unasked-for, freelance art.
The passion in the pieces, the creativity, the attention to detail; this is why I continue to walk these trails. It would require a whole book to cover the variety, the nuance, the use of color, in these pieces.
I will showcase one of my favorites. The zig-zag, in spray-paint, on the section of sidewalk leading to the Wall Avenue underpass. I’ll admit, I didn’t get it at first. Walking west from Lincoln Avenue, the tree lined river to my right, the trickling sound of water draining from a small pond into the river. The trickling cutting through the heavier sound of water flowing over a boulder. I glanced at the zig-zag on the sidewalk, initially unimpressed, I kept walking. The realization stopped me on my path. The zig-zag looks like a staircase, I’m walking down a ramp, on the return trip I will be walking up the ramp, up and down, just like a staircase. Genius.
Caleson Sexson
Layton