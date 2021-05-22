With major cases involving handguns (from New York) and abortion (from Mississippi) due to be decided by the US Supreme Court next year, dare we hope that our Congress might be moved — despite the lamentable climate of rancor, partisanship, and extremism — to revive the moribund art of legislative compromise? As one possibility, here is a set of mutual concessions I should be happy to see:
Conservatives might be willing to reconsider their support for virtually unrestricted and unquestioned access to all manner of firearms, even semi-automatic ones with large-capacity magazines that are suitable neither for hunting nor target shooting.
Progressives might be willing to reconsider their support for virtually unrestricted and unquestioned access to abortion, even when there is no pressing concern for the physical health of either the woman or the fetus, and neither rape nor incest is involved.
Christopher Stone
Ogden