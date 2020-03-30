As the responsible people in Washington, D.C., are hard at work on an economic stimulus bill, the Democrats seek to pillage, loot, and plunder the United States Treasury even further. Usually the Democrats are more than happy to spend tons of our tax dollars and they still are but this time it's different.
Nancy Pelosi came into the highly contested meeting between the two parties with a 1,400-page bill she brought back from California. The bill she wants to propose (impose?) has four times more pages than the one being negotiated. Some items she hopes for are $35 million for the Kennedy Center, airplanes to be carbon neutral (except her plane, no doubt). She wants parts of the failed "Obama Care" in her bill as well as much of the so-called "Green New Deal." She also wants funding for retirement plans for local journalists. I suppose because they help to promote the agenda of the Leftist/Socialists in her party. She was caught trying to add $1 Billion to fund abortion, fortunately that got stopped. What does any of those things on her wish list have to do with this serious battle against the national effects of COVID-19?
They knew full well that President Trump wouldn't sign a bill like that, and they would use his veto as "proof" that he doesn't really care. Politics as usual. The Democrats politicize everything so they can promote their America-damaging agenda.
Pelosi and her ilk are holding a much needed bill hostage and using the pain, fear, and misery of the American people to get her way. That is pure, unadulterated, evil! She does not care about "the little guy." The extra-bad part of all these shenanigans is, brace yourself, the news media will point fingers at the Conservatives and Republicans as the ones holding up the progress of the bill, and many of those reading this will agree with the Democrats and the media. Because, after all, if it is in the newspaper it must be true.
Kelly Moore
Ogden