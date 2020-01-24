A recent letter to the editor, “Opting out of the 2020 Census,” states that there is no good reason to have a Census, and that its primary use is to further manipulate and tax the people. The writer’s feelings are understandable, but not completely, intellectually honest.
Speaking for those who love and do family history research, we are anxiously anticipating the release of the 1950 Census as a tool to aid in finding information about our family members. Census data can be used for good or evil. Evil has a way of finding you, and in our world it’s nearly impossible to totally avoid or prevent it. To accomplish good purposes one must simply wade through affliction, including, in this instance, knowing some will seek to use information in ways we do not like. So lets not shun the Census because of what some people may do with it.
Also I note: The cartoon published on the Opinion page of January 19 would be more accurate if the GOP placard on the jurors table said DEMS, and in the Judges instructions “Trump” was replaced with “Party,” as in “You’re charged with putting Party before Country.”
Darrel R. Thompson
Ogden