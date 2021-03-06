As an aerial firefighting pilot in Utah, I know firsthand how dangerous 2020 was for communities in the line of fire. More than 1,500 fires were started during the 2020 fire season in Utah, a significant increase from the past two years. Utah wasn’t alone in dealing with an unprecedented fire season. Damage caused by wildfires in 2020 throughout the US amounted to record highs, costing the economy at least $10 billion, and experts expect 2021 to be similarly unrelenting.
That’s why it’s critical that lawmakers take action to effectively prepare for and respond to wildfires in 2021 and the future. Thanks to Representative John Curtis, who recently launched a bipartisan Wildfire Caucus, Congress now has a devoted platform to collaborate on wildfire mitigation and recovery efforts.
Ben Houston
Holladay