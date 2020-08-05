When is it okay for the government or state and local officials and mayors to force the closures of businesses, places of worship? The overall response from all levels of government to COVID-19 has betrayed the very foundations of our Republic! Rights have been trampled upon, the constitution seems to be ignored as if it's not law when it is law! If you really research the facts you will learn that wearing masks depletes your oxygen levels to dangerous levels. Use an OSHA approved oxygen measure device and you will see for yourselves; this is crazy. Since when do you think any official — state, local federal government — can decide for American citizens on what's best for us? That's not your place; you can't decide for us! Making it mandatory, to force this upon us, and vaccines, no way. We won't allow this. You all took oaths in office. You're not ignoring those oaths to us!
You our elected officials work for us. We live in America, the land of the free, the land of the brave! We have rights. We won't allow you to take away our God given unalienable rights. The Declaration of Independence states we are all created equal with rights that among these are Life, Liberty, and pursuit of Happiness. These cannot be revoked by gov, or any emergency pandemic that's been lied about from the numbers of deaths, that to secure these rights!!
Tracy Nilson
Logan