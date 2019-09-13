Recently CNN did a long discussion on global warming. Many Democratic candidates for president want to spend trillions of dollars to stop this earth-ending disaster, which many say will happen very soon -- AOC says in 12 years. My question is why is this topic so important right now. The U.S. makes up only 5% of the world's population. Is global warming just our fault? I have been to some other countries around the world. Buenos Aires is a huge city. Fifteen-plus million live there. Johannesburg another big city. Many hundreds of cities use petro and coal for energy. So, if we stop eating meat and driving our cars and drinking out of plastic straws as some candidates express, how is that going to change the the weather? I believe this focus is misguided. There are so many other problems facing just the U.S., that we can fix. Immigration has become a huge problem that Congress can solve, but will not. Why not? This is a U.S. problem. All parties agree now that it is a problem. Why not fix that? The global warming is a kind of Tower of Babel for our time. I believe it is focusing every ones attention on the wrong thing, like biblical times building the tower proved to be a folly pursuit. Homeless camps are springing up all over California. Drugs seem to be pouring into the country. These are fixable problems, and all we can do is talk about climate change?
David Butts
Willard