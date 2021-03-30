In regards to the coronavirus which has plagued this planet and claimed many victims, the federal government has issued many regulations. And one of them is that facial coverings must be worn when entering and being in business buildings. But alas such coverings, both reusable and disposable, have become a brand new form of litter. Why must such pollute this sphere? This hurts Mother Earth. This globe belongs to all of us. We have a sacred responsibility to take care of this world. Trash of any kind must not be placed onto the ground.
Dallon Nye
Ogden