Many rant angrily about decisions made by their elected officials, yet fail to acknowledge that they may have either vote them into office, or not voted at all!
What to do? Find out about candidate and issues before you mark the “X”. Does the candidate’s views align with most of yours? Does the issue on the ballot represent your views concerning the subject?
Does the candidate’s background and character allow them to exemplify what you consider a positive leadership role? Do they have substantial business interests in a specific field that may interfere with their ability to vote your views without conflicting interests?
It’s possible to get the scoop on candidates before you vote by “Googling” their names to get possible news story or biographical info. You can also Google Vote Smart Weber County, or Vote Smart Davis County (VoteSmart.org) to get biographicals, etc.. plus info concerning propositions that could help with your voting decisions.
Susan Skordos, Weber League of Women Voters
Ogden