Returning from Ogden Valley yesterday late afternoon, the canyon was quite busy, traffic moving safely. All of a sudden traffic slowed to almost a crawl... a cyclist was in the middle of the lane, returning to Ogden. His attitude, "I have the right to the road as much as an automobile." He would not give way and even slowed to make a point! Sooo for example he crashes, do I swerve to avoid him and go thru/over the barrier into the river, have a head on, or no place to go and I hit the cyclist... no one can/wants to answer that question!
Ogden City and You Mr C, time to start ticketing cyclists in the canyon. No warnings, a hefty fine!
Mack Foss
Ogden