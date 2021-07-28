I find it ironic that the current administration expresses daily its grave concern with the number of US citizens who have not yet had their Covid shots and how this problem can result in the reemergence of increasing Covid cases and deaths.
How this problem will further delay school openings, damage our economy, and extend mandatory travel, business, and mask restrictions.
Yet this same administration is on pace to allow 2 to 2.5 million illegal aliens from all over the world open entry into our country — the vast majority of which have not been vaccinated.
This same administration sends them all over the country by land and air with minimal notice to the areas of destination.
If this makes sense to anyone, by all means, vote for this administration and those who support it at every opportunity.
As for myself I hope these voters represent a minimal number.
I hope the current administration and those in supporting elective positions are voted out of office at the earliest opportunity.
John Shepard
Roy